Boy, 15, charged after teen stabbed near Oshawa, Ont., high school

OSHAWA, Ont. — A 15-year-old boy is facing charges following an investigation into a stabbing near a high school in Oshawa, Ont.

Police say officers were called to an area near the school's football field on the afternoon of Sept. 6 to investigate a report of a fight.

They say two teens had an altercation behind the school and during the fight, one of them was stabbed and the suspect fled.

Investigators say an Oshawa boy is charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for committing an offence and carrying a concealed weapon.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators.

The Canadian Press