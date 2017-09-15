Dangerous days lie ahead for symbol over substance Liberals

Viewed from one direction the Liberals can take some satisfaction, as Parliament resumes Monday, from their current standing in the polls. With a lead of roughly 10 points over the Conservatives, they would win another comfortable majority were an election to be held today.

Viewed in another way they may be inclined to some unease. Only 10 points? Down from the 20-point lead they enjoyed not a year ago? With unemployment at a nine-year low and neither of the main opposition parties, until recently, in possession of a permanent leader?