Ex-NDP MP Peter Stoffer diagnosed with prostate cancer

A popular former Nova Scotia NDP MP, who worked tirelessly during his 18-year parliamentary career to promote the causes of Canadian veterans, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Peter Stoffer, who represented Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook, N.S., (a riding that has held various names), between 1997 and 2015, told The Hill Times on Sept. 15 that he was diagnosed “a couple of months ago,” and would undergo surgery at the end of this month. He added that there’s a “99 per cent chance of full recovery.”