Federal Court judge orders government to release pages of docs on Senate scandal

A Federal Court judge says the central bureaucracy that serves the prime minister and cabinet improperly withheld pages of information on four senators at the heart of the 2013 Senate spending scandal.

Justice James O’Reilly is ordering the partial release of the documents — including a memo Canada’s top bureaucrat wrote to then-prime minister Stephen Harper — after concluding some of the information was wrongly classified as sensitive legal or ministerial advice.

O’Reilly also agreed that portions of the documents related to senators Mike Duffy, Patrick Brazeau, Pamela Wallin and former senator Mac Harb should remain out of public view — although those details of the written ruling are themselves blacked out.

Indeed, large swaths of the judgment have been redacted to prevent