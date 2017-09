Federal government to announce advisory council for apology to LGBT Canadians

The Liberal government is expected to soon announce the membership of an advisory council charged with crafting an apology to LGBT Canadians who suffered in the past at the hands of federal officials. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will deliver that apology before the end of the year.

Gary Kinsman, a professor emeritus at Laurentian University and a veteran LGBT activist, said he has been asked to appear before the new council next week to offer his perspectives.