Independent oversight needed on Senate expenses

Sep 15 2017

During the first half of the 2010s, the Senate’s reputation was badly damaged by years of critical audits, political intrigue, police investigations and suspensions of senators. The ripples from these events are still being felt today. And, to its credit, the Senate is working overtime to ensure that the Senate expenses scandal of 2012-16 becomes nothing more than a distant memory. But to ensure that the scandal remains a historical anomaly, genuinely independent oversight of senators’ expenses and related decision-making needs to be established, consistent with the recommendation of Michael Ferguson, Canada’s auditor general.

