Liberals’ small business tax changes have Canadians wondering about their motives: Ipsos poll

The Liberals’ proposed tax changes for small business have landed them in hot water with professionals such as doctors and farmers.

But how does the rest of the country feel about the issue?

According to a new Ipsos poll for Global News, the public is evenly divided on whether or not they support the changes, which includes eliminating income sprinkling.

Income sprinkling is a loophole that allows small business owners to lower their tax burdnes by passing some income to family members who aren’t required to work for the business.