London Underground: ‘Terror incident’ at Parsons Green station

London’s Metropolitan Police are investigating a Tube incident which has shut down part of a busy London Underground line as terrorism.

It’s not yet clear what caused the security alert, which occurred at about 8:20 a.m. local time (3:20 a.m. ET) at the height of rush hour on a busy commuter line into central London.

But witnesses told CNN they heard announcements from officials that “some kind of explosion” had occurred on a train at Parsons Green Tube station.