N.B. to make recreational pot use announcement; signs first distribution deal

A licensed marijuana producer says it has a deal worth up to $60 million to supply pot to the New Brunswick government, which is set to make an announcement about its approach to the sale and distribution of recreational cannabis this afternoon.

Organigram says it will participate in a government news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. in Moncton.

The provincial government didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The Moncton-based company says it signed an agreement Thursday to allocate about a quarter of its production — or a minimum of five million grams per year — to the province’s adult recreational market.

Canadian provinces are deciding how to distribute and regulate the use of recreational marijuana after the federal government introduced legislation in April with a goal of legalizing and regulating the use of recreational pot by July 1.