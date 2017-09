Omar Khadr seeks to ease bail conditions, get unrestricted access to controversial sister

Former Guantanamo detainee Omar Khadr is expected to return to an Edmonton courtroom Friday to ask for changes in his bail conditions that would allow him more personal freedoms, including unfettered access to his controversial sister.

The hearing was originally scheduled for Aug. 30 but was put over after lawyers for the Justice Department said they needed time to consult with the federal government.

The hearing will reconvene in the Court of Queen’s Bench in Edmonton.