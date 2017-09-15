Police continue search for missing six-year-old Quebec boy subject of Amber Alert

MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police have deployed canine units, divers and a helicopter in their search for a man and his six-year-old son who is the subject of an Amber Alert.

Louka Fredette went missing at about 5:35 p.m. Thursday and police believe he is with Ugo Fredette, 41.

Forensic teams inspected a white Ford F250 pickup truck but there was no sign of either father or son where the vehicle was abandoned in Lachute, northwest of Montreal.

Police spokeswoman Ann Mathieu said the Amber Alert was still in effect and urged citizens across the province to remain vigilant in the event the pair boarded another vehicle.

"Because these people are on the move and we don't know how they're getting around, we're asking everyone to keep their eyes open," Mathieu said.

Provincial police confirmed that a woman found dead in a home in Saint-Eustache was the boy's mother.

They said Veronique Barbe, 41, was married to Fredette and that she had four children.

A sign for a home daycare she operated was prominently displayed as forensic teams milled about in front of the residence.

Police said Fredette and his son were captured on a surveillance camera at a Walmart in Saint-Eustache at about 7 p.m. Thursday.

Ugo Fredette, meanwhile, worked on a documentary about Cedrika Provencher, who was nine years old when she disappeared from her home in Trois-Rivieres 10 years ago. Her remains were found in a wooded area in December 2015.

Her grandfather, Henri Provencher, who runs the Cedrika Provencher Foundation, posted an appeal on Facebook urging Fredette to turn over his son to police.

"I appeal to your father's heart, do not commit the irremediable," Provencher said. "Thank you for acting as a responsible father Ugo. Think of your child."

Pina Arcamone, director of the Missing Children's Network, says the Amber Alert program has been successful each time its been used since May 2003.

"In each of these cases, all the children to date were recovered within hours of the deployment of the Amber Alert," Arcamone said. "And we're really hoping that with Louka, we can continue this track record."

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press