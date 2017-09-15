Poll says Ontarians are high on government control of marijuana retailing

Ontarians appear to be high on the sale of recreational marijuana being restricted to a provincial government monopoly, a new poll suggests.

Campaign Research found 51 per cent of those surveyed back Premier Kathleen Wynne’s new plan to have cannabis sold solely through standalone LCBO-operated stores and a website.