Quebec cops arrest 2 men in connection with fire that targeted Muslim leader’s car

Quebec City police say they have arrested two men in connection with a fire that destroyed a car belonging to the president of a mosque where six men were killed in January.

Mohamed Labidi's car was set on fire outside his house in early August.

Police are calling it a hate crime but say they do not believe the accused belong to any known ideological group.

One of the men was arrested Thursday and police believe he is linked to four other fires in Quebec City.

The other man was nabbed today and is not a suspect in the other blazes.

The Aug. 6 incident outside Labidi's residence occurred just days after Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume announced an agreement with the mosque on the creation of a new Muslim cemetery in the city.

The Canadian Press