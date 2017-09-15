Wildfire spares Waterton townsite, but significant damage elsewhere in park

WATERTON, Alta. — Parks Canada has provided a more detailed tally on the destruction the Kenow wildfire caused in Waterton Lakes National Park, but it confirmed Friday that homes and businesses within the townsite were spared.

Alpine Stables, a family-run horse ranch that offered guided trail rides to visitors, was destroyed.

"Our thoughts are with the community members dealing with the devastating impact of this loss," Parks Canada said in a release.

The visitor centre was also razed as was the structure at the East Gate warden station, along with its equipment and vehicles.

The Crandell Mountain campground was also significantly damaged, and outlying infrastructure around the Parks Canada operations compound and a bison paddock was hit.

The main building of the landmark Prince of Wales hotel was unscathed, but some facilities surrounding the stately wooden 1920s railway hotel were harmed.

The popular Red Rock and Cameron Lake day-use areas and facilities, including the Alpine Club of Canada hut, are fine. There was minor damage to outside of the golf course clubhouse.

Parks Canada and utility company Fortis are working on restoring power as transmission lines were wrecked.

Parks Canada said it will continue to assess the damage.

"Due to the high intensity of the fire, there are a large number of danger trees, rock falls, and other hazards that remain throughout. Moreover, guardrails, signage, and other minor infrastructure were heavily impacted."

Damp, cool weather has been helping firefighting efforts in the area and the wildfire has not grown larger than 360 square kilometres.

But Parks Canada cautions the fire is out of control and risks remain.

The Waterton townsite remains under a mandatory evacuation order and Parks Canada has said it could be weeks before it reopens.

A portion of the Municipal District of Pincher Creek just to the north of the park also remains under an evacuation order, as does the Castle Mountain resort.

Residents have been allowed back into a larger area elsewhere in the M.D. of Pincher Creek that had been evacuated. People have also been able to return to parts of Cardston County and the Blood reserve, a First Nations community southwest of Lethbridge, that were earlier under an evacuation order.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story; a version Thursday said evacuation orders in all areas of the MD of Pincher Creek had been lifted