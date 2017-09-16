B.C. NDP’s fundraising bill to ban corporate and union contributions, set $1,200 limit

As soon as Monday, British Columbia will be put on a path that will change its politics forever. It will come in the shape of legislation that will reform the province’s embarrassingly outdated campaign-finance rules.

The new government has finalized a bill that will transform the way elections are waged and how parties govern themselves, levelling a playing field that has been unfair for decades. Mostly, it will prevent the province’s wealthiest citizens from having an outsized role in the outcome of elections and take “big money” out of B.C.’s political system.