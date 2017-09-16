California legislature tries to force Trump to release tax returns

President Donald Trump may have to release his tax returns if he wants to compete in California in 2020.

A bill passed by the state legislature Friday requires presidential candidates to release their five most recent years of tax returns to get on the ballot.

If this holds, Trump would have to submit them to the state when he runs for re-election, or he could be considered ineligible to appear on the ballot in the primary and general election.

“Our top priority is making sure the voters of California have the inform