Coming soon: Alberta government’s plan on how and where marijuana will be sold

Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley says she’s not expecting “complete consensus” as Alberta prepares to release its plan for legal cannabis in a matter of weeks.

As the federal Liberal government prepares to legalize the recreational use of marijuana on July 1, 2018, it falls to the provinces to deal with issues such as the minimum age for consumption and how pot will be distributed and sold.