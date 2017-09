Cult actor Harry Dean Stanton dies at 91

Actor Harry Dean Stanton, known for his roles in films like The Godfather II, Alien and Cool Hand Luke, has died of natural causes at the age of 91.

The Kentucky-born star had a career which spanned more than six decades, appearing in dozens of films, including 1984’s Paris, Texas and Repo Man.

More recently, he appeared in the hit HBO show Big Love, and this year’s revival of the cult classic Twin Peaks.

Stanton’s last role was in Lucky – a film to be released