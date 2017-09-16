Former NDP deputy leader Libby Davies endorses Charlie Angus to succeed Tom Mulcair

Three days before New Democrats begin voting for their next federal leader, a Vancouver party stalwart has thrown her support behind Charlie Angus.

“I landed with Charlie because, well, he has this common touch, and smile, and fierceness that draws me along the political path ahead of us,” former deputy leader Libby Davies said in a statement. “A path where we rebuild, grow, reach, honour our roots, showing what New Democrats are about.”

Davies, the NDP MP for Vancouver East from 1997 to 2015, opene