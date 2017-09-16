Harvard student groups: Reinstate Chelsea Manning as fellow

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Twelve Harvard University student groups are condemning the school's reversal of a decision to name Chelsea Manning a visiting fellow.
The groups released a statement Saturday calling for Harvard to reinstate Manning as a fellow.
Harvard reversed its decision on Friday, one day after CIA Director Mike Pompeo scrapped a planned appearance over the visiting fellow designation for the soldier convicted of leaking classified information.
Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf says on the school's
Manning wrote on Twitter that Harvard chills "marginalized voices under @cia pressure."
Elmendorf didn't immediately respond to a phone call and email seeking comment on Saturday.
The Associated Press