Jagmeet Singh Defends ‘Open-Minded’ Quebec After MP’s Turban Comment

New Democratic Party federal leadership candidate Jagmeet Singh poses for a picture in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, July 13, 2017. Picture taken July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

NDP leadership contender Jagmeet Singh defended himself Saturday against comments from a caucus MP who suggested his turban would make him unappealing to Quebec voters.

NDP MP Pierre Nantel told Radio-Canada that Singh’s religious symbols were incompatible with the province’s values.

“We don’t want to see any ostentatious religious symbols. We think that is not compatible with power, with authority,” he told journalist Louis Blouin on the sidelines of the party’s regional caucus meetings Saturday in Hamilton, Ont.