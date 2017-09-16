Jagmeet Singh or not, nothing is ever easy for the NDP

In the final debate of the campaign to finally replace Tom Mulcair as leader of the NDP there were, perhaps predictably, attempts to quibble with the presumed front-runner.

Niki Ashton suggested the 47,000 party members that Jagmeet Singh claims to have signed up — a figure that would account for more than a third of the party’s current membership — were from a “handful” of ridings.

Charlie Angus ventured that the money Singh has raised — $356,784 in the second quarter of this year, more than all other candidates combined — was mostly from Brampton, the Toronto suburb that Singh calls home.

The suggestion might have been that Singh’s