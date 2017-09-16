Judiciary considers subpoenas for Manafort, FBI officials

The Senate Judiciary Committee is considering issuing subpoenas to President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman and two FBI officials close to fired director James Comey as part of the panel’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 elections.

It would be the second time the panel has subpoenaed Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the panel, subpoenaed Manafort in July but rescinded the subpoena a day later when he agreed to turn over documents and continue negotiating about setting up an interview with the panel.

Grassley indicated Thursday that negotiations over an interview have since stalled.