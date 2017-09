Liberals Plan To Use Time Allocation To Clamp Down Debate In Commons

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Matthew Usherwood

Opposition parties are warning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to brace for a fight this fall if bills are pushed through the Commons without their consent.

HuffPost Canada has learned that the Liberals plan to use a procedural tool known as “time allocation” when the House returns Monday. The Grits have had trouble getting their legislation through the Parliament quickly and as the government approaches its two-year mark, it wants to regain control of the House agenda.