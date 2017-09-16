Manitoba NDP pick rookie MLA, author Wab Kinew as party and Opposition leader

Rookie politician and Indigenous author Wab Kinew is the new leader of the Manitoba NDP who members hope will lead them back to power.

Party members elected Kinew over veteran cabinet minister Steve Ashton as the province’s official Opposition leader in a vote of 728 to 253.

Kinew, who is 35, went into Saturday’s vote with majority support among delegates elected in the province’s 57 constituencies who cast ballots at Saturday’s leadership convention.

“It’s a new day for the NDP and it’s a new day for Manitoba,” Kinew declared to cheers following the vote. “This is a tremendous honour.

“I will take this role tremendously seriously and conduct myself with the greatest honour, integrity and honesty.”

Kinew also went into the vote facing controversy over domestic violence charges that were stayed by the Crown in 2004 and only recently revealed.