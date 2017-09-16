Scheer not ready to remove senator Lynn Beyak from caucus

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is not ready to remove Sen. Lynn Beyak from caucus, despite her coming under fire over her suggestion that First Nations people give up their status cards.

Scheer said Sen. Beyak “no longer has a role” in the Conservative caucus, but didn’t elaborate on what that means, and stopped short of saying whether he’d take action to remove her.

“I believe in having a positive, respectful approach to First Nations’ issues,” said Scheer in an interview with Evan Solomon, host of CTV’s Question Period airing Sunday.