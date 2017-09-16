Violence against Rohingya ‘looks a lot like ethnic cleansing,’ Freeland says

Canada will seek access into a region of Myanmar where thousands of Rohingyas have been forced out, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Saturday, as she acknowledged for the first time publicly that the violence against the minority Muslim population appears to be ethnic cleansing.

“Based on the reports, this looks a lot like ethnic cleansing and that is not acceptable,” Freeland said at a rally in Toronto Saturday organized by the the Burma Task Force. “It is not acceptable to Canadians and I am very proud that Canadians are raising their voices here in Canada.”

The rally was one of two held Saturday attended by hundreds that called for an end to the violence that has forced nearly 400,000 Rohingya to flee since late August when Myanmar security forces began a series of what they have dubbed ‘clearance operations’ after Rohingya militants attacked police posts. Another rally was held on the step