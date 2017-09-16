White House denies softening climate change position at Montreal meeting

The Trump administration appears to be softening its opposition to the Paris Accord on climate change, an international meeting was told on Saturday in Montreal. It was an apparent shift in policy that later prompted denials from the White House.

Two hours into climate change negotiations with representatives from 33 countries, European Union Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy, Miguel Arias Cañete told journalists that they had been informed the United States would no longer be seeking to renegotiate or withdraw from the international climate change treaty that was signed in 2015.