Brazeau still not ruling out legal action against the Senate, RCMP

Independent Sen. Patrick Brazeau still isn’t ruling out pursuing legal action against the Senate and the RCMP.

“I’ve said I’d look at every opportunity or possibility to see what I could do to restore the good name that I had, because at the end of the day I didn’t do anything wrong,” said Sen. Brazeau.

In July 2016 when the Crown dropped the Senate expense-related charges against him, his lawyer said he was considering his legal options.