Establishment gears up for Steve Bannon’s war on the GOP leadership

If “war” against the Republican establishment is what former White House strategist Stephen K. Bannon wants, then war is what he will get.

Deep-pocketed supporters of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and other GOP leaders have resolved to fight a protracted battle over the next year for the soul of the party in congressional primaries. “It’s shaping up to be McConnell, the Senate Leadership Fund and the Chamber against Bannon,” said Scott Reed, the senior political strategist for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “And we will take that fight.”