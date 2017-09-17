London terror attack latest: Second man arrested over tube bombing

British authorities have arrested a second man in connection with the bombing of a London Underground train on Friday, officials said.

The 21-year-old man was arrested in Hounslow, west London, Saturday night by detectives from the London Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command. The incident at Parsons Green station injured 30 passengers.

“He was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act and taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody,” police said in a statement Sunday.