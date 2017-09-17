NDP leadership hopefuls prepare their final pitches

The four candidates running for the federal NDP leadership will take to a stage in Hamilton on Sunday afternoon and make one final appeal to party members for their votes.

The Leadership Showcase coincides with the NDP’s caucus meetings where MPs are talking about strategies and priority issues for the fall session in Parliament. But they are also focused on who is the best choice to replace Tom Mulcair — Ontario MP Charlie Angus, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton, Quebec MP Guy Caron or, newcomer to the federa