Saskatchewan NDP moves up date for leadership vote by two months

Saskatchewan’s NDP says it’s moving up the date for its leadership convention.

The NDP says in a news release its provincial council decided during a meeting in Moose Jaw that the convention — which was planned for May 6 — will now happen March 3.

Party president David McGrane earlier said he thought there should be a discussion of changing the date in light of Premier Brad Wall’s announcement this summer that he plans to resign.

Wall says he will step down as soon as a new party leader is chosen in Saskatoon on Jan. 27.

NDP provincial secretary John Tzupa said Saturday that the move was made in light of the Saskatchewan Party developments, but that no one from the party would be available Saturday to speak on the specific arguments for moving up the date.

The party says the deadline to enter the race to run for leader is January 12, 2018.