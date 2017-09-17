The NDP and the road back to relevance

For federal New Democrats, this exercise is not about winning.

Oh, there were lots of calls about winning in 2019 as leadership candidates delivered their final pitches here Sunday.

First, they have to yet again find relevance. Loftier aspirations will have to wait.

As online voting begins in the NDP leadership race Monday, it is useful to recall how far this party has tumbled in five years. When party members gathered in Toronto in March 2012, they believed they had convened to choose a leader who would take the last, final step for the late Jack Layton and form government for the first time in its history.