Tillerson says military option will be “only one left” if diplomacy fails on North Korea

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday that “our military option will be the only one left” if diplomatic efforts fail when it comes to North Korea.

“But to be clear, we seek a peaceful solution to this,” he said.

Tillerson said U.S. policy toward North Korea “is to deny North Korea possession of a nuclear weapon and the ability to deliver that weapon.” He said the United States’ strategy has been “a peaceful pressure campaign” that is “enabled by the four no’s.”