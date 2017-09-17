National Newswatch

Trudeau to speak at service honouring Allan MacEachen in Nova Scotia

By — Sep 17 2017

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to deliver remarks commemorating the life and service of former federal cabinet minister Allan MacEachen in Nova Scotia this afternoon.

MacEachen, a long-serving Liberal MP and senator from Nova Scotia who died at the age of 96 last week, is being honoured at a service at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish.

Trudeau and Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil are among those expected to pay tribute to MacEachen, who was regarded as a driving force behind many Canadian social programs during his storied political tenure.

The Canadian Press
