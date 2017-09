Trump retweets image of him hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball

In the latest instance of U.S. President Donald Trump seeming to revel in the notion of physical attacks against perceived enemies, the president retweeted an animated GIF showing him hitting a golf ball that knocks down Hillary Clinton.

Critics swiftly responded. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., appearing on ABC’s This Week, said: “It’s distressing to have a president that frankly will tweet and retweet things as juvenile as that.”