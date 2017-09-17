UCP leadership race shaping up to have no women

The United Conservative Party appears to be in a position of strength as contenders vie to be the first leader, but as the new party takes shape it faces questions over whether issues around diversity could be an Achilles heel.

The deadline to enter the UCP leadership contest was last Tuesday and the roster of candidates, as expected, was filled out by the four men who had already declared: Jeff Callaway, Brian Jean, Jason Kenney and Doug Schweitzer.

For Lana Cuthbertson, the chair of Alberta’s north