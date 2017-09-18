Ahead of finance reform, BC NDP press on with lavish fundraisers

Legislation to reform campaign financing in British Columbia is expected to be introduced this week, but won’t stop the governing New Democrats from proceeding with a program of fundraising events that includes this week’s high-profile levee with Premier John Horgan.

There are six fundraising events through Oct. 15, starting with Mr. Horgan’s $525-a-plate levee on Friday in Vancouver, which will also feature other members of the NDP caucus.

The next night in Campbell River, Transportation Minister Claire Trevena will mingle with supporters who have paid $250 each to be there. And the fundraising calendar also includes events with MLAs Janet Routledge of Burnaby North and Ravi Kahlon of Delta North.