Andrew Scheer ‘condemns’ Lynn Beyak’s take on First Nations issues, but leaves her in caucus

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Sen. Lynn Beyak’s recent remarks about First Nations people went a step too far, but he won’t remove her from the Tory fold just yet.

“I certainly don’t agree with her sentiments, she doesn’t speak for our caucus, our party. I certainly condemn the choice of words that she used,” Scheer said in an interview with CBC’s Power and Politics Monday.

Scheer said the northwestern Ontario senator has “no role” in the caucus.

As of late Monday, Beyak is still a Conservative member on three Senate committees, including transport, agriculture and defence. A spokesperson for Conservative Senate leader Larry Smith did not answer when asked if she would remain on those committees moving forward.