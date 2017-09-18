B.C.’s NDP unveils corporate and union donation legislation

B.C.’s New Democrat government fulfilled one of its major campaign promises Monday by introducing a bill to ban corporate and union donations.

The legislation was tabled shortly before 2 p.m. in the legislature, and was followed by a media availability with Premier John Horgan, Attorney General David Eby and Green party leader Andrew Weaver.

“This bill honours the government commitment to get big money out of politics,” Eby told the legislature.

The legislation includes a cap on individual contributions of $1,200 annually (indexed to inflation after 2019), which could be split between either the party or candidates. It also restricts union and corporate money from showing up in leadership contests, through third parties, at party conventions and in other scenarios.