Bloc Leader Martine Ouellet Suggests Jagmeet Singh Is Too Religious For Quebec

Bloc Québécois Leader Martine Ouellet says NDP leadership hopeful Jagmeet Singh is promoting Sikhism, and she believes his candidacy is testament to the “rise of the religious left.”

Ouellet, who doesn’t have a seat in the House of Commons and is still a sitting member of the province’s National Assembly, told reporters Monday in Ottawa that Quebecers chose to separate religion and the state in the 1960s, and “we don’t want to go back on that decision.”