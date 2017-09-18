British PM, Trudeau say Canada-EU trade deal a ‘basis’ for new bilateral talks

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister Theresa May say their two countries are working towards a new bilateral free trade deal to take effect after the United Kingdom leaves the European Union.

Both leaders say the template for a deal would be the long-heralded Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement, or CETA, that comes largely into effect this week between Canada and the EU.

Trudeau says he's confident Canada will be able to maintain strong trade ties with the U.K. throughout the Brexit process.

May says using the Canada-EU agreement as the basis for a forthcoming new bilateral deal makes sense and would ensure the smoothest path to a deal for all parties.

The two leaders are meeting today ahead of Trudeau's trip to New York to address the United Nations General Assembly.

May says she has a number of topics on her agenda, including trade, Trudeau's efforts on behalf of women's empowerment and ways to curb the use of the Internet by terrorists.

The Canadian Press