Canada won’t do business with Boeing while it’s ‘busy trying to sue us’: PM

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is dropping the gloves in his fight with Boeing, saying his government won’t do business with a company that he’s accusing of attacking Canadian industry and trying to put aerospace employees out of work.

The comments represent the strongest yet against the U.S. aerospace giant since Boeing launched a trade dispute with Montreal-based rival Bombardier earlier this year.

And they leave little doubt Trudeau’s Liberal government is serious about walking away from a controversial plan to purchase 18 interim Super Hornet fighter jets from Boeing if the company doesn’t stand down.

“We have obviously been looking at the Super Hornet aircraft from Boeing as a potential significant procurement of our new fighter jets,” Trudeau said.

“But we won’t do business with a company that’s busy trying to sue us and trying to put our aerospace workers out of business.”