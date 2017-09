Emmys cast President Trump in key supporting role

In terms of politics the Emmys join the award-show party late, after the Golden Globes, Grammys, Oscars and Tonys have all taken whacks at the Trump presidency. Yet the president’s preferred medium provided fertile terrain for satirizing and commenting upon the political moment, a mood that permeated everything from host Stephen Colbert’s monologue to the diverse winners and onstage banter.