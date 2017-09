General Motors workers on strike in Ingersoll, Ont.

A General Motors plant in Ingersoll, Ont., has been hit by a strike.

The members of Unifor local 88 walked out Sunday at 10:59 p.m. when negotiators for the union and the automaker failed to come to terms on a new contract agreement.

The union says the workers have gone on strike after the company failed to address a key job security issue at the CAMI assembly plant where it produces the Chevrolet Equinox.