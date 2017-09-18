Hurricane Jose could bring wind, rain and rough surf to Nova Scotia:forecasters

HALIFAX — Forecasters say Nova Scotia could be spared the full brunt of hurricane Jose's powerful winds.

Environment Canada says the slow-moving weather system is churning about 470 kilometres southeast of Cape Hatteras, N.C., packing maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h as it heads north at about 15 km/h.

The agency says that at the least, Jose could bring persistent rain, cloud cover and rough surf along the Atlantic coast through the week.

It's expected showers from the storm's outer fringes may reach Nova Scotia toward the middle of the week.

Jose, which was causing dangerous surf and rip currents off the eastern seaboard, could also bring gale force winds for the southwestern Maritimes marine district later in the week.

The Canadian Press