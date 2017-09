In tax fight, it’s Scheer’s mechanic vs. Trudeau’s doctor

This being the first day back at school, Andrew Scheer was obliged to stand and tell the class what he’d done with his summer.

“Mr. Speaker, this summer I spent my time crossing the country talking to hard-working Canadians, job creators and entrepreneurs,” Scheer reported.

“And I can tell the prime minister one very simple thing: they are not tax cheats,” he said, turning to stare down Justin Trudeau.

Scheer’s fellow Conservatives applauded.