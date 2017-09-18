Independent expert selected to look into police checks in Halifax

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission has selected an independent expert to examine the use of police street checks in Halifax.

Scot Wortley has doctorate in sociology and has been a professor at the Centre of Criminology at University of Toronto since 1996.

He is a published author on issues surrounding race and crime, including street checks.

Police released data earlier this year that showed black men in Halifax were three times more likely than whites to be subject to police street checks.

The January report from the Halifax RCMP found that in the first 10 months of 2016, 41 per cent of 1,246 street checks involved African-Nova Scotians — even though they comprise only 3.6 per cent of the municipal population.

Halifax Regional Police Chief Jean-Michel Blais has said he expects new policies on street checks to be in place this fall.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version incorrectly stated that a report would be presented to the police commission.