Is Jagmeet Singh poised to become NDP leader?

Of the four candidates vying for the NDP leadership, the numbers suggest that only one can hope to win on the first ballot.

Jagmeet Singh’s campaign has claimed credit for enrolling 47,000 of the 124,000 members eligible to vote for the next leader.

If the bulk of them do vote over the next two weeks, all could be in place for a first ballot win on October 1.